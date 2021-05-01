REPORT: LSU lands Illinois guard transfer Adam Miller

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team has landed their third transfer this offseason in Illinois guard Adam Miller according to his Twitter account.
Miller, as a freshman averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assist in 25 minutes per game as a starter for the Fighting Illini this past season.
He helped lead the Fighting Illini to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing in the round of 32 to Loyola Chicago 71-58.
Will Wade has already landed Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson and Tari Eason from Cincinnati.
