Red Bull sets up skateboarding competition in old MSY terminal

Wooten said that Red Bull is setting up the competition in the old terminal and that there are teams established of four to five people. They’ll have two days to film a 90-second video to put their best edit on Redbull.com at the end of May. Fans will go and vote on each team and each skate shop to see who they want to win and whoever has the votes will be the winner and they’ll get a $5000 grant towards their skate shop or park.