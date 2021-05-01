Port Allen Police investigating shooting death of a teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot May 1, according to officials.
Officials say early Saturday morning, around 12:56 a.m., West Baton Rouge dispatch received reports of shots fired near the 200 block of N. 14th St. and located a female juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to Port Allen Police Chief Hicks, the victim was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared when it becomes available.
If the public has any information regarding this incident, please call Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525.
