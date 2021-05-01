No. 14 LSU drops series opener to No. 7 Arkansas, 1-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (28-16, 10-9 SEC) dropped the series opener to No. 7 Arkansas(39-7, 18-4 SEC) 1-0, the lone run for the Razorbacks game in the top of the seventh inning of a pitchers duel.
Shelbi Sunseri (7-6) got the start in the circle for the Tigers, throwing all seven innings, allowing one run, on four hits striking out three, but did allow six walks.
“I think we played well tonight,” head coach Beth Torina said. “We didn’t get the big hit at the right time though. I think we proved we can play with Arkansas and it sets up for a real good series the next two days.”
Mary Haff (22-4) was the winning pitcher for Arkansas allowing four hits, no runs and striking out four batters. Arkansas currently leads the Southeastern Conference while the Tigers are in sixth place.
The Razorbacks scored its lone run on a single to left field by pinch hitter Ryan Jackson in the ninth spot of the lineup.
LSU will look to even the series against Arkansas with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.
