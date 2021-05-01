2021 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints take Norte Dame QB Ian Book in 4th round, No. 133 overall

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) throws a pass in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Arlington, Texas. Perhaps the best-known collegian selected in the fourth round Saturday was Book. And Book went somewhere with a QB opening: New Orleans, which saw career passing leader Drew Brees retire. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File) (Source: Roger Steinman)