2021 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints take Norte Dame QB Ian Book in 4th round, No. 133 overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have drafted former Norte Dame quarterback Ian Book in the 4th round, No. 133 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Book, is the winningest quarterback in Irish history with 30 wins, he was a team captain in 2020 and was a third team All-ACC selection. He helped lead Norte Dame to their first FBS Playoff appearance against No. 1 Alabama.
During the 2020 season, Book threw for 15 touchdowns against three interceptions completing 64.59% of his passes while throwing for 2,830 yards.
In his career for the Irish the California native threw for 8,948 yards completing 63.80 % of his passes for 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Book also rushed for 1,518 yards and 17 scores on the ground with a career long of 53 yards.
Analyst say Book has the pocket presence as well as the quick feet to buy time, especially when the initial play breaks down. He has very good top-end speed and outstanding vision as a runner.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.