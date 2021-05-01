2021 NFL Draft: LSU WR Racey McMath taken No. 205 overall in the 6th round by Tennessee Titans

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Racey McMath has been drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th round, No. 205 overall. He rejoins former college teammate Kristian Fulton who was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The New Orleans, La. native played in 34 games during his four year career with the Tigers starting in six games.
McMath caught 33 passes, for 522 yards to go along with four scores in his career with LSU. He also was a key special teams contributor with six tackles and a forced fumble.
During the 2019 season, with LSU stacked with first rounders in the receiving room McMath still contributed he hauled in 17 passes for 285 yards and three scores.
At LSU’s 2021 Pro Day, McMath was clocked at a blazing 4.34 40-yard dash. Analyst say that McMath is a big strong and fast. He has plenty of size and body control and focus when working through contested catches between the numbers.
