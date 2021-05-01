2021 NFL Draft: LSU FB Tory Carter has signed with the Tennessee Titans as a UDFA

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former LSU fullback Tory Carter, has signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Carter is a hard hitting old school fullback that appeared in 42 games for the Tigers with six starts during his four year career. Was a key contributor on special teams, with eight total tackles. Carter was converted into a hybrid H-back/tight end that can be used as a lead blocker as a fullback.
The Valdosta, Ga. native carried the ball twice for the Tigers for four yards, caught 16 passes for 157 yards and two scores. His career high in catches with three came against Alabama in 2020 for a career high 33 yards.
At LSU’s 2021 Pro Day, Carter benched 22-pounds 24 times and was clocked at 4.75 40-yard dash.
