2021 NFL Draft: LSU DT Tyler Shelvin drafted in the 4th round, No. 122 overall by Cincinnati Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin has been drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 4th round, No. 122 overall. He rejoins teammates Joe Burrow, Thaddeus Moss and Ja’Marr Chase who was selected No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Shelvin, appeared in 21 games for the Tigers starting in 14 games in his two seasons at LSU. Opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. He finished his career with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
The 6-foot-2, 350 pound defensive lineman was a terror for opposing offensive lineman. Analyst said he has athletic ability that is rare for a player his size. Shelvin is extremely strong and powerful and requires the attention many times of more than one blocker.
During the 2019 season, he played in all 15 games making 14 starts for the Tigers at the nose tackle position. He finished the season with 39 tackles and three tackles for loss. In the playoffs against Oklahoma he helped limit the Sooners to 97 yards on the ground, their lowest total since 2016.
The Lafayette, La. native was ranked the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the class of 2017 by 247Sports and Rivals ahead of Alabama’s DeVonta Smith.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.