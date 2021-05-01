2021 NFL Draft: LSU DB Kary Vincent Jr. taken in 7th round, No. 237 overall by Denver Broncos

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive back, Kary Vincent Jr. has been drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 7th round, No. 237 overall. He rejoins former LSU teammate Lloyd Cushenberry who was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cushenberry started all 16 games for the Broncos last season.
A dynamic two-sport athlete at LSU running track for the Tigers and was part of the SEC Championship 4x100 meter relay team in 2018 and 2019 while also roaming the secondary for the football team. He ran a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash at LSU’s 2021 Pro Day. Vincent opted-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Played in 39 games for the Tigers starting in 19 games finished his career with 87 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and six interceptions, also had 18 pass break ups.
In LSU’s run to the 2019 National Championship, Vincent was the starting nickel corner for the defense appearing in all 15 games. He finished the season with four interception, which ranked second on the team, he also had 47 tackles. Vincent’s career high in tackles came in 2018 against Georgia with seven.
During his time on the track team for the Tigers, Vincent ran a wind-aided 10.07 in the 100 meters at the LSU Invitational to finish the season ranked No. 11 in the NCAA for 2019. He was the lead leg of the 4x100 meter relay that ran the 14th fastest time in NCAA history with a 38.37 at the NCAA Championships.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.