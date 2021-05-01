2021 NFL Draft: Alabama LB Dylan Moses, Baton Rouge native, signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former Alabama linebacker and Baton Rouge native Dylan Moses has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a undrafted free agent according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Moses, who played three years of high school football at University High in Baton Rouge before finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida was an All-SEC selection by Southeastern Conference coaches his senior year and led the Crimson Tide in tackles with 80, with 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception.
The 6-foot-3, 240 pound linebacker missed the 2019 season due to injury before returning to the Tide in 2020 and helped lead them to the 2021 National Championship.
He finished his career with 196 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, six passes defended and three forced fumbles.
