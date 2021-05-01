Mulkey adds first signee at LSU, Baylor transfer Hannah Gusters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has added her first signee at LSU. 2020 McDonald’s All-American and the No. 2 center in the nation, Hannah Gusters has signed with LSU.
Guesters transfers to LSU after spending her first season at Baylor and she will have four years of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible for the upcoming season.
The 6-foot-5 post player had six double-figure scoring games while in Waco, Tx. including a career high 22 against North Western State. She had a career best 10 rebounds in a win over Kansas. Guesters was part of a rotation at the post position that included two All-Americans.
A Dallas, Tx. native Gusters played at MacArthur High School where she was ranked as the No. 16 prospect as a senior. She earned numerous high school All-America honors included being named to the prestigious McDonald’s All-America Team, the Naismith All-America Team and the Jordan Brand Classic All-America.
As a senior, Gusters averaged 22.1 points and 10.3 rebounds and was named Miss Basketball for the state of Texas.
