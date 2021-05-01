LSU fans electrify Alex Box Stadium, first game under new 100% capacity rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans electrified Alex Box Stadium Friday, April 30, after the school allowed 100% capacity for the first time in more than a year.
Officials announced this week that there would be no restrictions on any of its outdoor athletic venues.
“Well, I think everybody knows that fans play a big role here specifically at this field. I also think the team coming from Arkansas knows that fans play a big role when they come and play in this stadium,” said Chris Heller.
Distance didn’t stand in the way for people that wanted to see the Tigers in action against the #1 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. One woman flew more than 1,300 miles away from Omaha, Nebraska when she heard the school was letting fans back in at full force.
“I need to get down to LSU and watch some baseball. Get some of that Alex Box magic,” said Kelli Ann Francis.
Fans told WAFB they believe having people back in the stands will give the Tigers the boost they need to make a College World Series run.
“We’re just glad all the fans can finally come back, and hopefully this will jumpstart us to making a postseason run. It’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish,” said Leslie Davis.
LSU’s top-ranked track and field program will also host the LSU Invitational on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker reported earlier this week if nothing changes in terms of coronavirus restrictions between now and the fall, Tiger Stadium will be at 100% for LSU football games.
