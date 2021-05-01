LSU avoids sweep, holds on to win 5-4 over No. 1 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers avoided the sweep against No. 1 Arkansas in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader holding on to a 5-4 win.
The Tigers (26-17, 7-14 SEC) scored five runs on seven hits to take down the Razorbacks who rallied in the top of the ninth inning with three runs to make things interesting at make it a 5-4 game.
Devin Fontenot would strike out Zack Gregory to end the threat in the ninth. Arkansas would load the bases in the top of the ninth inning and a sac-fly and a two-run single would narrow the lead for LSU to 5-4.
LSU got things started in the bottom of the first inning on a three-run home run from Cade Doughty, his 10th of the season to give the Tigers a 3-0 advantage and their first lead of the weekend.
Dylan Crews would add another run for the Tigers in bottom of the second with a RBI single to score Collier Cranford to make it 4-0.
LSU would then extend the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning on a Drew Bianco RBI ground out. Arkansas would get their first run of the game in the top of the fourth on a sac-fly to make it 5-1.
Ma’Khail Hilliard (4-0) got the start for the Tigers and went five innings, allowing one run, on two hits and striking out three.
LSU will take on Southern University on Tuesday, May 4 with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
