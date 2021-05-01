FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, humid Saturday; chance of severe storms Sunday morning into early afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will be a quiet weather day with mostly cloudy and humid conditions, only a 20% chance of isolated afternoon showers/storms, highs in the lower 80s.
Tonight should be okay, until late after midnight, computer models bring in the first round of scattered showers and storms around 3 a.m. Sunday, and the best chance of precipitation will be Sunday daybreak through early afternoon.
There is still a level two, or slight, risk category over our viewing area for severe weather.
The primary threat will be damaging winds, but also pockets of heavy rain, hail, lightning, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
There will be a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms Sunday, so Saturday is definitely the better day of the weekend for outdoor plans.
As for rain totals, we should pick up between one to two inches from this storm system, before more rain moves in next week.
Sunday’s threat ends in the afternoon, and the weather should return to mainly quiet Sunday night.
