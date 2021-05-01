Fire officials investigating after vacant house fire on Highland Road

Fire officials investigating after vacant house fire on Highland Road
By WAFB Staff | May 1, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 5:04 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a case of arson in connection to a vacant house fire on Highland Road April 30.

A spokesperson with BRFD says the fire happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Highland Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the vacant house fully engulfed in flames.

The neighboring home was beginning to catch on fire from the heat.

Officials say there was a car between the two homes that was also on fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and keep it from causing further damage to the home next door.

One person was home at the time but was uninjured. The Red Cross was dispatched to assist the displaced occupant.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

