BRPD investigating homicide on Ashby Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on early Saturday morning.
BRPD officials identified Derrick Cavazos, 35, as the victim.
According to BRPD, at approximately 3:45 a.m., Cavazos was located inside a residence in the 13500 block of Ashby Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Cavazos succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
