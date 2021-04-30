Southern DE Jordan Lewis named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - SWAC coaches and public relations guys have bestowed a big honor on Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis, naming him the 2021 Spring season SWAC Defensive Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior from Ocala, Fla. was described as a “match-up nightmare for opposing offensive lines this season.”
With 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in a five-game schedule, he made 27 tackles and forced a fumble in addition to being named as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Lewis also won SWAC Defensive Player of the Week twice in those five weeks Southern was able to play.
And although the Jaguars did NOT make it to the SWAC Championship, 10 members of the team, including Lewis, were named to the 25-man All-SWAC first team.
Others are fellow defensive lineman Jalen Ivy, Jerodd Sims, freshman Ethan Howard, Southern Lab’s Chase Foster, placekicker/punter Cesar Barajas, and three offensive linemen.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.