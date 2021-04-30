Police identify victim in Gayosa Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of Raychard Flowers, 21, that occurred in the 2600 block of Gayosa Street on April 29 around 3:36 p.m.
According to police, Flowers died at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP)
