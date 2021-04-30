No. 1 Arkansas blanks the Tigers 7-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Alex Box Stadium having it’s biggest attendance to date for the season, it was a pitchers duel for most of the game, the first six innings were scoreless before No. 1 Arkansas got on the board first in the seventh inning with two runs.
Starting pitcher Landon Marceaux (5-4) went seven innings, allowing two runs, on four hits, while striking out eight batters. Razorbacks starting pitcher Patrick Wickerland (3-1) 6.2 innings, allowing no runs, three hits and striking out five batters.
Arkansas (33-7, 14-5 SEC) broke things open in the top of the eight inning including a three-run home run from Christian Franklin to make it 7-0 and added to the Razorbacks nation leading total in long balls for the season with 75.
Kevin Kopps came into relief for Wickerland in the sixth inning and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing no hits, no runs and striking out five.
LSU will look to even the series against the No. 1 Razorbacks with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
