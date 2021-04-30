2021 NFL Draft: Saints take cornerback Paulson Adebo in the 3rd round, No. 76 overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints drafted former Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo in the 3rd round, No. 76 overall. The Saints traded pick No. 98 and No. 105 to move up to take Adebo.
Adebo, was a two-time All-Pac 12 selection in 2018 and 2019 racked up a total of 97 tackles during his time as a Cardinal, 3.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions and 38 passes defended.
As a junior he totaled 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He also led the Pac-12 in passes defended per game and interceptions per game along with being ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.