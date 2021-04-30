2021 NFL Draft: Saints draft Ohio St. LB Pete Werner in 2nd round, No. 60 overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints selected former Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner in the 2nd round, No. 60 overall.
Werner, was a two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection including third team honors in 2020. Played in 47 career games for the Buckeyes, starting 35 games. He led Ohio State in tackles in 2020 with 54, was second in the team in tackles in 2019 with 64.
In 2018 as a sophomore became a starter and started 13 games for the Big Ten and Rose Bowl Champion Buckeyes. Werner finished the 2018 season with 58 total tackles, 7.5 for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
Totaled 185 career tackles with 16.0 TFLs and 4.0 quarterback sacks, the 6-foot-3 linebacker also recorded 11 pass break ups, and four forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.
