Man arrested, accused of beating child with metal spatula

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Jack Shaffer after he was accused of beating an 8-year-old child with a metal spatula. Deputies were initially called out to a home in Maurepas on Tuesday, April 27 in response to a juvenile complaint. The child’s father reached out to WAFB about Shaffer and said he was disgusted at the bruises left on his child’s body and believes the arrest could not have come soon enough.