Man arrested, accused of beating child with metal spatula

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on cruelty to juvenile charges.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Jack Shaffer after he was accused of beating an 8-year-old child with a metal spatula. Deputies were initially called out to a home in Maurepas on Tuesday, April 27 in response to a juvenile complaint. The child’s father reached out to WAFB about Shaffer and said he was disgusted at the bruises left on his child’s body and believes the arrest could not have come soon enough.
“I think it’s absurd that it took so long to make the arrest,” the child’s father said.
The child’s father shared several pictures showing the bruises left behind on his child’s buttocks which he clams happened after Shaffer beat him. WAFB has made the decision not to show those pictures but they show dark circular bruises on both sides of the child’s bottom.
A spokesman for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating the case.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.