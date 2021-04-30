Tiger Park selected as one of 20 predetermined championship host sites

INDIANAPOLIS. (WAFB) - LSU softball has been chosen as one of the 20 predetermined championship host sites for this upcoming postseason the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced on Friday, April 30.
Due to the ongoing pandemic the NCAA decided it was necessary to predetermine the 20 host sites. Of the 20 the committee will chose 16 to host regional round games and eight of those will be in contention to host the Super Regionals.
Participating teams and the final 16 predetermined sites will be revealed during the selection show on Sunday, May 16, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
The designation of predetermined sites will have no bearing on the teams selected to participate or for seeding in the 2021 Division I Softball Championship. The championship field will consist of 31 conference automatic qualifiers and 33 at-large qualifiers.
LSU (28-15, 10-8 SEC) currently sits No. 6 overall in Southeastern Conference standings and will host conference leader Arkansas at Tiger Park on Saturday, May 1.
