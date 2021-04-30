LSU baseball announces doubleheader Saturday

By Amanda Lindsley | April 30, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 9:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball has announced a doubleheader against Arkansas for Saturday, May 1.

The game against Arkansas which was scheduled for Sunday, May 2 has been moved due to inclement weather.

According to LSU the game scheduled for Sunday will now be played on Saturday at 2:00 p.m and the Saturday game will still be played at 6:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Sunday will use the 2:00 p.m time now.

Both of the games will be 9 innings.

