LSU baseball announces doubleheader Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball has announced a doubleheader against Arkansas for Saturday, May 1.
The game against Arkansas which was scheduled for Sunday, May 2 has been moved due to inclement weather.
According to LSU the game scheduled for Sunday will now be played on Saturday at 2:00 p.m and the Saturday game will still be played at 6:30 p.m.
Fans with tickets for Sunday will use the 2:00 p.m time now.
Both of the games will be 9 innings.
