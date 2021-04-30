Knock Knock Children’s Museum is reopening in June

“It is with the utmost excitement, that I can finally answer your most pressing question about Knock Knock -- When will we re-open? After more than a year, Knock Knock will re-open this coming June 2021, with the full Knock Knock experience of hands-on, imaginative play in our 18 Learning Zones. We will update our website and social media platforms with additional information on our exact reopening date. how to pre-register, and other important information. GET READY TO PLAY, CREATE, AND EXPLORE in all of Knock Knock’s 18 Learning Zones!

Peter Claffey, Executive Director