Knock Knock Children’s Museum is reopening in June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After being closed for over a year, months of work and weeks of negotiations, Knock Knock Children’s Museum located just minutes from the LSU Lakes says it will reopen to the public June 2021.
The announcement comes after Knock Knock’s COVID safety protocols and reopening plan were approved by both the Louisiana Department of Health and the State Fire Marshal’s office, making Knock Knock the first children’s museum in the state to be cleared to fully reopen with tactile and hands-on exhibits.
“This is exciting news for Knock Knock and children’s museums statewide,” said Executive Director Peter Claffey. “We have been developing detailed reopening plans for months. Of course, those plans have continued to evolve as the science and guidelines have changed, but with the recent approval by the State Fire Marshal and LDH, we are confident we can finally provide our visitors the full Knock Knock experience safely and without sacrificing our mission.”
Knock Knock’s newly approved COVID safety protocols include extensive new cleaning procedures, visitor entry, and exit protocols, and even modifying some Learning Zones to ensure the safest experience possible.
Under new guidelines:
- All visitors will be required to purchase tickets online due to capacity limitations
- Registrations will be limited to a preset number on a first-come, first-served basis
- Members will register for a timed visitation at no cost through our online registration platform
The museum will be following all state guidelines regarding wearing masks and other COVID requirements. In addition, hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the museum and each Learning Zone has a capacity sign indicating the maximum number of people allowed so social distancing can be maintained.
In an announcement Thursday, Claffey stated that the museum is preparing to update its website and social media platforms with more specific information such as the exact reopening date, how to sign up and much more.
