FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy with highs topping out in the 80s; a chance of showers this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A slow-moving cold front dropping into the area from the north today will result in increased cloud cover, better rain chances, and less heat.
Not everyone gets wet today though, with rain chances running 50% or so, and highs topping out in the low 80s.
The cold front will sink into the northern Gulf by early Saturday, helping to keep much of tomorrow dry. However, isolated showers are still possible, especially late in the day.
After a morning start in the mid 60s, highs will top out in the low 80s.
Sunday is shaping up to be the most active in the short term. Showers and t-storms are likely as low pressure lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico and draws a warm front northward with it.
Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center now has the entire WAFB viewing area under a level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. Locally heavy rainfall could also be an issue, with NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding.
Unsettled weather is expected to persist through at least the first half of next week.
Scattered rains on Monday will become likely again by late Tuesday into early Wednesday in association with another cold front.
The region is in for another good soaking over the next 7 days, with the outlook from WPC showing rain totals averaging 2″ to 4″ across much of our area, with locally higher amounts possible.
