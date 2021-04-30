Blue Bayou Water Park to open in May, Dixie Landin’ Theme Park will remain closed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After being closed for over a year, Blue Bayou has announced that the water park will reopen in May.
But there are hundreds of positions that need to be filled in the meantime.
Due to a staffing shortage brought on by the pandemic, Blue Bayou is hoping to fill over 700 positions in the coming weeks.
Anyone over the age of 15 can apply for the following positions:
- Lifeguard
- Food Service
- Admissions
- First Aid
Dixie Landin’ Theme Park will remain closed in 2021, the park announced in a statement.
Blue Bayou will open for daily operations on May 22, with 100 percent capacity.
All previously purchased tickets and season passes from 2020 will be honored in 2021.
