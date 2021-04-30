Baton Rouge youth can get vaccinated and get hired during event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, May 1 Baton Rouge youth will have an opportunity to get vaccinated and get hired during one single event.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, State Senator Regina Barrow, BREC, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission says there will be a COVID-19 vaccination site at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers this weekend.
This site will be located at 8181 Tom Drive and will offer COVID-19 vaccines and a job fair for young people across East Baton Rouge Parish.
Pfizer vaccines will be distributed Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Pfizer is approved for all residents age 16 and older.
This vaccination location is an extension of the federal community vaccination center located at the Bon Carre Business Center.
Youth in attendance will also have the opportunity to apply in advance for summer employment opportunities with BREC. BREC is also supplying door prizes.
“This vaccination site at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is yet another tool in our fight against COVID-19; it is allowing us to bring our federally backed resources directly into our community,” said Mayor Broome. “I encourage our youth to use this opportunity to receive their vaccination and find valuable employment opportunities with BREC.”
Appointments can be made on site, or by CLICKING HERE.
