Baton Rouge officer placed on leave in narcotics division misconduct probe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another Baton Rouge Police officer has been placed on administrative leave following the growing probe into the department’s narcotics division.
According to a spokesperson with BRPD, Corporal Jacob Cowart has been on paid leave for the past two weeks.
He will remain on leave until the investigation is finished.
This comes after two narcotics officers were arrested and four high-ranking officers within the division were reassigned due to alleged misconduct and mishandling of investigations.
The East Baton Rouge District Attorney has dismissed dozens of cases linked to officers in the department because of that potential corruption.
