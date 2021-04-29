7th arrest made in Roseland trail ride shooting that left Baton Rouge woman dead

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested a seventh suspect in connection with a shooting at a trail ride in Roseland, La. that claimed the life of a Baton Rouge woman.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Laqontre Turner, 22, of Tickfaw, La. was arrested on Monday, April 26, in Tickfaw.
He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Zion Hutcherson, 21, of Baton Rouge, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. According to investigators, Hutcherson was an innocent bystander who got hit when two gangs, “La Familia” and “Purple City Boys,” started shooting at each other at a trail ride on Aug. 8, 2020. According to authorities, Turner has been on the run, hiding out in Louisiana and Texas, since the deadly shooting. Investigators added more arrests in Hutcherson’s death are expected.
Turner faces a charge of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting in connection with an incident that happened on Mashon Road in Tickfaw on April 20, 2021. It is believed the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the gangs, “Jungle Life Mafia” and “La Familia.” Turner also faces numerous felony warrants related to other incidents not specified by TPSO.
Another man, Arman Burnett Jr., 19, of Hammond, La., was also charged with assault by drive-by shooting in connection with the same incident as Turner.
According to TPSO, during this investigation, search warrants were obtained and executed at two homes on Woodhaven Road in Tickfaw connected to Turner. Deputies said the searches yielded a large number of illegal narcotics, heroin, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of US currency.
They added a white Chevrolet Colorado used by Turner to try to get away from authorities was also searched, resulting in the seizure of around 100 grams of suspected marijuana and a handgun.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Task Force, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, and Hammond Police Department assisted in the arrests.
