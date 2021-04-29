7th arrest made in Roseland trail ride shooting that left Baton Rouge woman dead

He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Zion Hutcherson, 21, of Baton Rouge, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. According to investigators, Hutcherson was an innocent bystander who got hit when two gangs, “La Familia” and “Purple City Boys,” started shooting at each other at a trail ride on Aug. 8, 2020. According to authorities, Turner has been on the run, hiding out in Louisiana and Texas, since the deadly shooting. Investigators added more arrests in Hutcherson’s death are expected.