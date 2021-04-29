Saints exercise fifth-year option on Marcus Davenport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints exercised Marcus Davenport’s fifth-year option. This will keep him in the Black and Gold until the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Davenport was drafted by the Saints No. 14 overall in the 2018 draft. New Orleans executed a trade with the Packers to move up and pick the San Antonio native.
In four seasons, Davenport has appeared in 37 games with 14 starts, recording 75 tackles (39 solo), 12.5 sacks and two passes defensed.
In 2020, Davenport appeared 11 games with one start, after missing the first four contests with an elbow injury
