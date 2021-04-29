Report: Saints making calls for a potential trade up in the first round

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints own eight draft picks this weekend, which means they possess a ton of assets to wheel-and-deal in the 2021 NFL Draft.
A huge need for the Black and Gold, cornerback. With the loss of “Jackrabbit” Jenkins, there’s a hole opposite Marshon Lattimore at corner.
In the Payton-Loomis era, the Saints have traded up 19 times in the NFL Draft, and only traded down once. So it would be of little surprise if they move up tonight.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the team is working the phones for a possible partner to trade up with.
If the team wants the likes of Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, they will no doubt need to move up the draft ladder. Both are projected go in the top 15 tonight.
The Saints draft No. 28 overall in the first round.
