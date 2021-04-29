Parade of Homes happening this weekend, general admission ticket sales go to Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge will hold the annual Parade of Homes from May 1-2.
It’s happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The HBA said the goal is to promote local reputable builders and developers and showcase their latest creations. It also educates our community on home building. They said COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken at each home to ensure the experience is safe for all.
The 41 builders and developers will offer everyone homes valued between $200,000 and $1,250,000.
General admission tickets are $10 for adults and children over the age of 12. By purchasing a $10 ticket, paradegoers can visit all locations.
All proceeds from general admission ticket sales will benefit the mission of Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana. Their goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
