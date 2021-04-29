Ochsner hosts Facebook live discussion on COVID-19 vaccine for special needs community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For those in the special needs and disability community seeking more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, health leaders will be live on Facebook Thursday, April 29 to answer any questions you may have.
Starting at 11 a.m., Ochsner Health will host a Facebook Live Q&A for those with special needs and caregivers.
Viewers can submit questions on the event page.
Questions will be answered by Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner’s Medical Director of Infectious Disease, and Dr. Maurice Sholas, who specializes in pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation.
Ochsner will also provide a sign language interpreter.
