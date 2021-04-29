Mayor Broome responds to accusations about BRPD narcotics officer

A Baton Rouge Police officer from the narcotics division was arrested at the end of February on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics and malfeasance in office.
Cpl. Jason Acree, a 12-year veteran with the Baton Rouge Police Department, was arrested for the second time in less than two months in April.
The latest charge for the 34-year-old is obstruction of justice. The arrest warrant indicates it is an additional charge related to the crime that led to Acree’s original arrest. The warrant added the charge is the result of new information gathered by investigators.
The following statement is from the mayor’s office:
“The recent allegations levied by a former Baton Rouge Police Department narcotics officer are concerning to say the least. They allege a serious violation of public trust by some who are sworn to serve and protect our community.
As Chief Murphy Paul stated this week, these allegations are being taken seriously, and the Department is currently conducting a criminal and administrative investigation related to them. If the investigation determines the allegations are true, then those responsible for wrongdoing must be held accountable.
Since my time as Mayor, I have worked hard to build public trust with the Baton Rouge Police Department. I have instituted policies to improve accountability and transparency in order to close the gap between our community and law enforcement. Much of the resistance and pushback that has been publicly shown by a select few has been due to the implementation of these principles. Yet, we now see those principles at work in this case and will communicate the findings of this investigation once it is complete.
I continue to be grateful to the vast majority of our police officers who are committed to these principles. I am also grateful to the community which continues to hold us to the highest standards.
When wrongdoing occurs, it must be brought to light in order for us to move forward.”
