LPSO looking for man wanted for attempted murder

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for attempted murder.
Joshua Seals, 37, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and the cultivation of marijuana. He is 6′2″ and weighs 190 with brown hair and green eyes.
If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App. Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
