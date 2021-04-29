Livingston Parish to hold town hall meeting for residents who received ‘Letter of Substantial Damage’

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) will be holding a town hall meeting for residents who recently received a letter from the parish about costly repairs to their homes or businesses.
The letters were entitled “Notification of Substantial Damage and NFIP Non-Compliance.”
The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at the Livingston Parish Council Chambers.
Parish government officials will be at the meeting to explain the meaning of the letter to homeowners and business owners and the options available to them.
Members of the parish’s grants department will also be at the meeting to discuss potential funding assistance.
Homeowners are asked to bring their letters, any other related documents they wish to discuss, and their questions.
The Livingston Parish Council Chambers is located at 20355 Government Blvd., Livingston, La. 70754.
Officials ask residents to be mindful that space is limited.
Residents who are unable to attend but need assistance, can call LOHSEP at 225-686-3066 to discuss the letter or set up an in-person meeting.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.