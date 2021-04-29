Holden teen dies following crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old on Wednesday, April 28.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on I-12 eastbound near the exit for Holden, La., according to investigators.
Police say Slade Hutchinson, 18, of Holden, was driving eastbound on I-12 in a 2017 BMW when, for reasons still under investigation, the car exited the roadway and overturned in the median of the interstate.
Authorities say Giovanni Barrera, 16, of Holden, was a passenger in the car and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Barrera was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Police say he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Hutchinson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries, according to investigators.
Police say they do not know if impairment was a factor in the crash at this time but a routine toxicology sample was taken from Hutchinson for analysis.
“At the conclusion of the investigation, Troopers will consult with the Livingston Parish District Attorney’s Office in reference to any criminal or traffic charges, TFC Taylor Scrantz told WAFB.
