FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy, warm and humid weather continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy, warm, and humid weather continues today as highs again climb to near 90°. We tied the record high of 90° on Wednesday and will be close to today’s record of 91° last set in 1955.
A stray shower will be possible by this afternoon and evening, but the vast majority of us will stay dry.
Rain chances climb on Friday as a slow-moving cold front moves into the region. Scattered to numerous showers and a few t-storms can be expected from late morning into the afternoon.
Having said that, I’ve got Friday’s rain chances posted around 60%, meaning some of you could very well miss out on the rain. There doesn’t appear to be much of a threat for severe weather or heavy rainfall, so those will serve as silver linings to an otherwise gloomy final day of April.
An upper-level storm system will temporarily stall to our west, meaning rain chances will continue into the weekend.
However, we’ve only got a slight chance of showers in the forecast on Saturday, with good rain chances returning on Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but we’ll monitor that potential over the next day or two.
Looking ahead, scattered rains will remain possible during the early part of the week, with good rain chances expected to return on Wednesday in association with a cold front.
The week will start out with above-normal temperatures and readings should end up closer to normal during the latter part of the week.
