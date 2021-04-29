2 cases of Brazilian COVID-19 variant confirmed in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say they have confirmed the state’s first two identified cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus known as the Brazil P.1 variant.
The two cases of the Brazilian variant were detected in individuals in the Greater New Orleans area and southwest Louisiana.
Officials say neither individual that tested positive for the variant reported a history of travel. They also said neither individual had received the COVID-19 vaccines.
LDH officials believe there are other cases of the Brazilian variant circulation in Louisiana even those these are the first two confirmed cases of it.
The Brazilian variant is the third variant of COVID-19 detected in Louisiana, according to LDH. The B1.1.7 variant, known as the U.K. variant, and the B.1.427/429 variant, known as the California variant, were detected earlier this year.
Health officials say receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to be protected against the coronavirus and variants like the Brazilian variant.
Everyone 16 years of age and above is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. Information about vaccination locations can be found by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774. The Hotline can also connect individuals with medical professionals to answer questions about the vaccines or help callers schedule vaccine appointments.
