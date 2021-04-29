BRCC offering up to 75 percent off tuition for summer classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College students who may be interested in taking extra courses this summer will have the chance to enroll in classes, at a reduced price.
As part of its Super Summer Scholarship program, Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) is offering students an opportunity to apply for a scholarship that can cover up to 75 percent of tuition.
The scholarship is available for both in-state and out-of-state students and applies to in-person and online classes.
Individuals must be enrolled in summer classes by Friday, May 21 to take advantage of the scholarship offer.
BRCC is offering one eight-week session and two four-week sessions this summer:
- 8-week session: June 1 – July 22
- First 4-week session: June 1 – June 24
- Second 4-week session: June 28 – July 22
Summer classes are ideal for a number of reasons. They allow individuals to:
- Save on tuition
- Graduate early
- Transfer classes to their home institution
- Get courses out of the way
- Catch up on credits
- Get into in-demand classes more easily
- Enjoy smaller class sizes
- Have fewer distractions and better focus
- Stay sharp
The scholarships are being made available to students with federal funds received through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.
For more information on the classes offered at BRCC, or to apply for the scholarship, CLICK HERE.
