BR councilwoman wants to create committee for recommendations on potentially renaming streets that may have a ‘divisive effect or discriminatory impact’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One East Baton Rouge Parish Metro councilwoman is looking to create a commission to potentially rename certain public streets in Baton Rouge, like Lee Drive.
District 5 Councilwoman Erika Green wants to establish a committee that looks at renaming streets that she says, “may have divisive effects, or discriminatory impact.”
But some of her colleagues pushed back on the idea, at Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting.
It’s one of the most familiar streets in the Red Stick, Lee Drive.
Home of what’s now known as Liberty Magnet High School. After the EBR School Board voted to change the name from Lee High last year. And now, Green wants to potentially do the same thing for certain streets in the parish, like Lee.
“What we’re doing is we’re following what other cities have been doing. we’re behind the ball on this as a city. But the discussion today, and the dialogue with the council members, helped me to believe that we’re on the right track,” said Green.
Green’s proposed committee would take a deep dive into what some would call, ‘controversial’ street names and neighborhoods.
“The committee from the discussions with council members needs to be amended a little bit. And so, have some homeowner association input in there, as well as some historian input in there as well. It also provides the process for renaming,” said Green.
Green says it would really take petitions from homeowners who live on certain streets, in order to discuss the possibility of changing them, or giving them an ‘honorary designation.’
“There needs to be criteria, and that’s what iI believe the committee will determine, is what that criterion would be,” said Green.
But there is some push back to the idea...
“The property owners’ input is paramount,” said Brandon Noel, EBR Metro Councilman for District 1.
“No one in any other district will come in District 10 and tell us about renaming a street. That would concern me,” said Carolyn Coleman, EBR Metro Councilwoman for District 10.
“Definitely concerned about the economic impact to small businesses (to have to change their addresses). And my constituents are concerned that they wouldn’t have the opportunity to vote or have a voice in streets that would be renamed,” said Laura Adams, EBR Metro Councilwoman for District 11.
Councilwoman Adams say just because people want to change street names in some neighborhoods of Baton Rouge, doesn’t mean that people in other neighborhoods agree.
“If there were residents in another district who wanted to rename a street, they (my constituents) would absolutely be in favor of that. But certainly, they would want to have a say in these streets that would be renamed in district 11, and that’s certainly understandable,” said Adams.
“Do you think this is the most important issue pressing Baton Rouge right now?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.
“So, it’s probably not the most pressing issue, but we’re behind the curve,” said Green.
The Metro Council will take up this item again in two weeks.
