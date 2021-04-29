Booze-to-go ordinance approved by Metro Council

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Metro Council voted unanimously to allow curbside pickup and delivery indefinitely, including to-go drinks.
Those alcohol restrictions were eased last year to help bars and local restaurants make money during the pandemic.
Councilmen Cleve Dunn and Aaron Moak said the new ordinance will help the already-suffering foodservice industry.
The ordinance also lowers fees for some liquor licenses and adds a provision to include nail and hair salons that serve alcohol.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.