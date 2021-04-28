Tangipahoa Parish names suspects arrested for home invasion; links arrests to gang activity

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office released the identities of four of the five arrested suspects involved in a home invasion that led to a homeowner stabbing a suspect to death. Chief Jimmy Travis said that crime is linked to gang activity in the area.
Travis said that all of the suspects are believed to be members or associated with two local street gangs known as “200x” and “La Familia”. The sheriff’s office collaborated with the Hammond Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Task Force to identify the suspects and link them to the gangs in question, Travis said.
The suspects were identified as:
- Antwon Lewis Seymore, 23, of Ponchatoula
- Christopher Austin, Jr., 20, of Hammond
- Seionta Dasheawn Bells, 22, of Ponchatoula
- One juvenile suspect
Devin Mitchell, 27, of Hammond, was killed during the home invasion that occurred on East Louisiana Ave in the early morning hours of April 12.
On that night, as the homeowners were approaching their residence, they noticed several subjects walking on down the street, Travis said. Before they even had a chance to get out of their vehicle, two unknown males opened their car doors, pointed guns in their faces, while pulling them out of the vehicle. Travis said that the accused subjects began aggressively attacking and beating the couple. Fighting back, the victims were able to break free and locked themselves inside their residence.
Several suspects broke into the home that had one adult and two small children inside. The accused suspects continued to fire shots and physically assault the family.
Travis said that the homeowner fought back and grabbed a pair of scissors in course of the scuffle, fatally stabbing Mitchell.
Authorities say that as of yesterday, all four subjects are behind bars and charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, three counts of Aggravated Second Degree Battery, and two counts of Armed Robbery, and Home Invasion.
“This is a situation where the homeowner was forced to use deadly force to protect his family and himself from armed intruders that entered his home,” said Travis.
Three adult victims were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.