I-10 reopens in Lake Charles following barricade situation at motel

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - I-10 in Lake Charles has reopened.
I-10, including the I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River, was shut down for about four hours as police worked a barricade situation at a motel just off the interstate.
Trooper Derek Senegal says shots were fired at the motel before the suspect barricaded themselves inside a room.
The shutdown of I-10 has resulted in traffic backup throughout Lake Charles, including congestion through nearly the entirety of 210 westbound and congestion on I-10 eastbound throughout Sulphur.
Traffic is also backed up on 171.
While I-10 has reopened, it will likely take time for congestion to clear in the area.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
