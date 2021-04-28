I-10 reopens in Lake Charles following barricade situation at motel

Authorities shut down I-10 bridge due to barricaded suspect (Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Patrick Deaville | April 28, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 11:09 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - I-10 in Lake Charles has reopened.

I-10, including the I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River, was shut down for about four hours as police worked a barricade situation at a motel just off the interstate.

Trooper Derek Senegal says shots were fired at the motel before the suspect barricaded themselves inside a room.

The shutdown of I-10 has resulted in traffic backup throughout Lake Charles, including congestion through nearly the entirety of 210 westbound and congestion on I-10 eastbound throughout Sulphur.

Traffic is also backed up on 171.

While I-10 has reopened, it will likely take time for congestion to clear in the area.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

