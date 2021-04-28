Six escape youth detention center in Jefferson parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six juveniles escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish just after midnight Wednesday.
A male staff member at the facility was injured during the escape and was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.
Four of them were apprehended in and around Lafayette, LA Wednesday morning after they allegedly stole a vehicle and were involved in a police pursuit.
That pursuit led to two Lafayette-area schools being placed on lockdown.
The other two juveniles, who allegedly stole a separate vehicle, remain on the run, authorities said.
The two that remain at large are both aged 17. One of from Jefferson Parish. The other is from Orleans parish.
