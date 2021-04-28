Registration open for BREC activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you have spent the last few months getting your vaccines and you’re ready to enjoy the summer, although with caution, of course. From disc golf, splash pads and the Raising Canes Dog Park, BREC has a calendar filled with activities waiting for you.
Some of their latest events include joining a free competition that provides boys and girls ages 7-14 the opportunity to showcase their pitching, hitting and running abilities. You have until May 27 to register.
They have few spots left in their Urban Nature Hike. BREC said the series is a great way to dip your toe in the pool of nature if you’re new to exploring. It’s perfect for taking adding some education to your leisurely walks!
