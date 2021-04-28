6-year-old boy dies in Grosse Tete mobile home fire, authorities say

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a fire at a mobile home in Grosse Tete that left a six-year-old boy person dead Wednesday, April 28.
Grosse Tete Fire Chief Michael Hughes says firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a mobile home on the corner of Willow Street and Elm Street at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials tell WAFB’s Cali Hubbard a six-year-old boy died due to the fire.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
