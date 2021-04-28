Members of La. congressional delegation respond to president’s address

“First, I thank President Biden for speaking to Congress and speaking to the American people tonight. My first impression was ‘what, you want to spend another $1.9 trillion on top of the $2.2 trillion you’re talking about now on top of the $1.9 trillion that has already been approved on top of the $1.5 trillion that is our normal country’s budget?’ We’re talking about five times the regular amount of money that Congress would spend. I don’t want to be negative but it certainly sounds like the definition of a tax and spend agenda. Now let’s just acknowledge Democrats, Republicans, Conservatives, Liberals – we all want what’s best for our country. Prosperity for those who may not be doing as well, but we clearly have different visions of how to achieve that goal.