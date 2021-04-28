LSU selling tickets for first baseball, softball games at 100% stadium capacity

WAFB file photo of Alex Box Stadium (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Nick Gremillion | April 28, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 2:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans can now purchase tickets for this weekend’s LSU baseball and softball games, which will be the first games at 100% stadium capacity since March 2020.

LSU announced Wednesday, April 28 it is allowing 100% capacity at all of its outdoor athletic venues, effective immediately.

Masks are also no longer required at outdoor LSU athletic sporting events.

Both the LSU baseball and softball teams will face top-ranked Arkansas, which is ranked #1 in baseball and #8 in softball.

Click here to buy LSU baseball ⚾ tickets

Click here to buy LSU softball 🥎 tickets

LSU baseball will play #1 Arkansas at 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

LSU softball will play #8 Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 5 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3.

University officials tell WAFB’s Austin Kemker if the state continues to lift coronavirus restrictions fans can expect a full Tiger Stadium this fall for LSU football games.

